Investigation reveals PFI behind anti-CAA protests

Ever since the Citizenship Act was passed, there has been agitation across the country. Protests have been taking place against the Citizenship Amendment Act. As per latest investigations, shocking new revelations have come out. According to sources, the Popular Front of India (PFI) is behind the violence, arson, sabotage, dharna. The investigation has revealed that about Rs 120 crore has been spent to carry out the riot.

The whole story behind the riots against the citizenship law has now been revealed. Investigations have shown that it is a planned network that is funding money for such protests.

The police have found evidence against the PFI in Uttar Pradesh. As per reports, 27 bank accounts were opened in the name of Popular Front of India. 9 bank accounts belong to Rehab India Foundation, an organization associated with PFI and the same organization has opened 37 bank accounts in the name of 17 different people and organization.

Investigations into the transactions in these 73 bank accounts revealed a lot of information to the police. To dodge the investigating agencies, about Rs 120 crore were deposited in 73 accounts, but the accounts were emptied leaving a nominal amount in the accounts.

The amended citizenship bill appeared in the Parliament on December 4. Eversince, crores of cash started flowing into the accounts linked with PFI. Nobody knows where the money is coming from. It seems like those who deposited the money were instructed to deposit less than 50 thousand rupees at a time.

The transaction dates in the 15 bank accounts of the PFI also match the dates of violence. This draws a clear connection between the violent protests and PFI.