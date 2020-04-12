Image Source : FILE Anti-CAA protests: Jamia Coordination Committee's media head arrested (Representational image)

The media coordinator of Jamia Coordination Committee has been arrested on Saturday for his involvement in anti-CAA protests. He is accused of organizing anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest in Delhi's north-east district.

As per news agency ANI, the arrested person, Safoora Zargar, is accused of organised ant-CAA protests in the Jaffrabad area where the agitators, majority of whom were women, had begun protests against the amended Act last year.

Violence had later broken out between the protesters and CAA supporters this year in which at least 53 people including IB official Ankit Sharma and Head Constable Rattan Lal were killed.

Earlier on April 6, a Delhi court had extended the police custody of a student of Jamia Millia Islamia, who was arrested in a case related to alleged planning of a conspiracy to incite communal riots in northeart Delhi for nine days.

(With inputs from ANI)

