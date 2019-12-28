Anti-CAA Protests: Case filed against 10,000 unidentified AMU students for Dec 15 violence

Cases filed against 10,000 unidentified AMU students for Dec 15 violence

Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday registered case against 10,000 unidentified students of Aligarh Muslim University, who were allegedly involved in the violence that took place during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act on December 15. Hundreds of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) students protesting against the amended Citizenship Act clashed with police on December 15 at a campus gate after which the university administration announced closure of the institution till January 5.

Aligarh Police had earlier, filed an FIR against 1,200 unnamed AMU students and charged with Sections 188 and 341 of the IPC for breaching Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. The students were holding a candle march in solidarity with the fellow students who were protesting against the CAA at AMU and Delhi' Jamia Millia Islamia University and were harmed in police action.

The AMU Teachers' Association on Friday sought immediate withdrawal of false cases filed against AMU students and punishment for the guilty police personnel. They called for a judicial investigation into the clashes between UP Police and AMU students.

Several videos and pictures emerged in social media showing police using its force to stop the demonstration. Cops alleged that the students broke the police cordon and fought pitched battles with them. Whereas the students' version says the police were responsible for turning a peaceful protest into violence.

ALSO READ | AMU appoints student injured in Dec 15 violence as assistant professor

ALSO READ | Fake news alert: No, AMU hasn't fired its registrar over citizenship law violence