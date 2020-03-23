Image Source : PTI Anti-CAA protest in Lucknow suspended amid coronavirus crisis

Women protestors staging a round-the-clock sit-in at the historic clock tower here against the CAA and the NRC have suspended their dharna in view of the coronavirus scare.

The woman protestors have submitted a letter to the police commissioner, saying they were suspending their 66-day-long protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the proposed nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR) temporarily in view of the outbreak.

They added that they would be back after the lockdown enforced by the government ends.