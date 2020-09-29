Andhra schools reopening postponed, now to remain close till November 2

Image Source : ANI Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday decided to postpone the reopening of schools in the state in the view of the surge in coronavirus cases. Earlier, the schools were scheduled to reopen from October 5. But now, the government announced the postponement of reopening till November 2.

The decision was taken during a review meeting held by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy with District Collectors and SPs (Superintendents of Police) via video conferencing on Tuesday. The chief minister called the meeting to discuss the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the state.

"We wanted to reopen the schools on October 5, but in view of the prevailing situation, we have now decided to re-open them on November 2," CM Reddy said in the meeting.

Earlier, Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh had stated that the Education Department will review its decision of reopening schools. All educational institutions should act as per the new guidelines of the Centre, which are expected in a couple of days, he said.

Suresh said, "We have taken a decision on conducting partial classes for ninth, tenth and Inter students with 50 per cent teaching staff and making arrangements to reopen all government educational institutions from October 5 and higher education classes are scheduled to begin on November 1, based on the guidelines issued by the Centre earlier."

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh has reported a total of 6,87,351 coronavirus cases so far, including 6,22,136 recoveries, 59,435 active cases and 5,780 deaths.

