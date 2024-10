Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Andhra Pradesh: Two die as fire broke out in shop in East Godavari.

Andhra Pradesh news: A massive fire broke out in a shop after being struck by lightning in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari district today (October 30). At least two people died and five are critically injured.

As per reports of Andhra Pradesh I&PR, at least five others sustained minor injuries. The incident took place in the Undrajavaram area on Wednesday.

More details are awaited in this regard.