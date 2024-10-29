Delhi cracks down on Diwali firecrackers: 79 cases filed, 19,000 kg seized

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representative image

To implement the firecracker ban effectively, Delhi’s Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced the deployment of 77 teams from the Revenue Department and 300 teams from the Delhi Police across the city. This extensive deployment has already resulted in 79 cases related to firecracker sale and storage, with around 19,005 kilograms of firecrackers seized.

High-level meeting at Delhi secretariat

Minister Rai convened a high-level meeting at the Delhi Secretariat to review enforcement measures. The Delhi Police has also been instructed to collaborate with Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), market associations, and religious committees to build awareness and ensure community support for the ban.

Celebrate with lamps, not firecrackers - An appeal to public

Minister Rai urged citizens to celebrate Diwali by lighting lamps rather than bursting firecrackers, which can cause respiratory issues and hinder others' celebrations. He emphasized that Diwali is a festival of lights, encouraging the public to prioritize cleaner traditions.

Coordination with UP and Haryana to address vehicular pollution

Minister Rai reached out to UP's Transport Minister, Dayashankar Singh, suggesting steps to limit non-essential vehicle entry from UP to Delhi. To alleviate traffic congestion and pollution at Delhi’s borders, he also proposed that UP and Haryana deploy teams along the Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways to help divert vehicles away from the city.

Delhi’s commitment to cleaner, safer Diwali

These stringent measures reflect Delhi's dedication to controlling pollution and ensuring a healthier Diwali for its residents. The ban and its strict enforcement aim to mitigate the capital’s ongoing air pollution crisis during the festive season.