140 who attended Jamaat, contacts test COVID-19 positive in Andhra, state tally jumps to 161

Image Source : AP Andhra Pradesh records 161 coronavirus positive cases till now out of which 140 of them are those who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi's Nizamuddin and their contacts.

Andhra Pradesh has witnessed 161 confirmed coronavirus cases till now out of which 140 of them are those who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi Nizamuddin West, and their contacts, chief minister's office has informed. Twelve more persons tested positive for coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh since Thursday night, taking the state's total such cases to 161. On Friday, according to a Health Department report, the new cases have been reported since 10 pm on Thursday.

Majority of the cases were reported during the last five days and almost all are Tablighi Jamaat event attendees in March or their contacts. Among the districts, Nellore accounts for maximum 32 cases, followed by Krishna 23, Guntur 20, Kadapa 19, Prakasam 17, West Godavari 15, and Visakhapatnam 14. Coronavirus positive cases have exploded across states in the country after Tablighi Jamaat's event as in the past four days, the nation has witnessed its number rising by a thousand new cases.

State-wise COVID-19 cases, deaths in India

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 55 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/ Migrated Death 1 Andhra Pradesh 132 1 1 2 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 10 0 0 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 0 4 Assam 16 0 0 5 Bihar 24 0 1 6 Chandigarh 18 0 0 7 Chhattisgarh 9 2 0 8 Delhi 219 8 4 9 Goa 6 0 0 10 Gujarat 87 8 7 11 Haryana 43 21 0 12 Himachal Pradesh 6 1 1 13 Jammu and Kashmir 70 3 2 14 Jharkhand 2 0 0 15 Karnataka 124 10 3 16 Kerala 286 27 2 17 Ladakh 14 3 0 18 Madhya Pradesh 99 0 6 19 Maharashtra 335 42 16 20 Manipur 2 0 0 21 Mizoram 1 0 0 22 Odisha 5 0 0 23 Puducherry 3 1 0 24 Punjab 46 1 4 25 Rajasthan 133 3 0 26 Tamil Nadu 309 6 1 27 Telengana 107 1 3 28 Uttarakhand 10 2 0 28 Uttar Pradesh 113 14 2 29 West Bengal 53 3 3 Total number of confirmed cases in India 2301*

India's active coronavirus cases surpass China's

The total number of coronavirus positive cases in India reached 2,301, while the death toll stands at 56, the Health Ministry said on Friday. Out of these 2,301 total COVID-19 cases, 2,088 are active cases. The numbers mean India now has more active coronavirus cases than China, the country from where the coronavirus pandemic began. China has so far recorded 81,620 coronavirus cases out of which 76,571 people have recovered and 3,322 have died. This leaves China with 1,727 active coronavirus cases.

