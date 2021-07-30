Friday, July 30, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Andhra Pradesh: Six migrant labourers killed in accident at prawn hatchery

Andhra Pradesh: Six migrant labourers killed in accident at prawn hatchery

Guntur district Superintendent of Police Vishal Gunni said that it looked like an accidental fire caused by an electrical short circuit.

PTI PTI
Amravati Updated on: July 30, 2021 11:52 IST
migrant workers killed in accident
Image Source : PTI

Migrant workers were killed in what was suspected to be an electrical short circuit at a prawn hatchery in Repalle of Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh

Six migrant workers were killed in what was suspected to be an electrical short circuit at a prawn hatchery in Repalle of Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh in the wee hours of Friday. Guntur district Superintendent of Police Vishal Gunni told P T I over phone that it looked like an accidental fire caused by an electrical short circuit.

"Our Clues team is on the spot, collecting forensic evidence. Some bleaching powder and other residues were also found there. We are investigating the case from various angles," Gunni said.

He said there was prima facie "nothing suspicious." "We are talking to the staff of electricity and other departments to ascertain the cause of the incident," he added.

The owner and manager of the hatchery have been detained for questioning, the SP said. The workers were from Odisha.

Also Read: Cases of COVID rising in Kerala worrying: Rahul Gandhi

Also Read: Another tussle on the anvil? Sachin Pilot skips CM Ashok Gehlot's dinner party

Latest India News

Write a comment

Tokyo Olympics 2020

Top News

Latest News

X