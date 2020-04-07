Andhra COVID-19 cases cross 300-mark. Check district-wise list

Image Source : Andhra COVID-19 cases cross 300-mark

In the last 24 hours, Andhra Pradesh reported 37 fresh COVID-19 cases. With this, the total number of coronavirus cases mounted to 304 on Tuesday. However, from Monday 6 pm to Tuesday at 9am only one positive coronavirus case has been reported. The fresh case was reported in Guntur district.

Meanwhile, Kurnool has emerged as the hotspot of COVID-19 in the state with 74 active cases. The state has so far reported 3 coronavirus deaths.

A 45-year-old COVID-19 patient, who was admitted to GGH Kurnool, became the first casualty in Andhra on April 3. The person had no travel history but was diabetic. On the other hand, a 64-yr-old patient, who came in contact with a person with travel history to Mecca, died on April 4 in Anantpur district.

The third casualty was reported on April 4, after a 55-yr-old COVID-19 patient died at GGH Vijaywada. The person had travelled by the train between Behrampur and Vijaywada in February.

The two north coastal Andhra districts of Srikakulam and Vizianagaram are the only ones that remain unaffected by the virus as they did not record a single positive case so far.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy over phone on Sunday evening and discussed the situation in the wake of the mounting number of positive cases, primarily due to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation attendees.

The two discussed the measures being taken to contain the disease as well as the facilities for the affected persons, official sources said.

