Chandrababu Naidu, 13 other TDP legislators suspended from AP assembly for a day

Fourteen members of the main opposition Telugu Desam Party, including its leader N Chandrababu Naidu, were suspended from the Andhra Pradesh Assembly for a day as they staged a sit-in in front of the Speaker's podium in the House on the first day of the winter session here on Monday.

For the first time, even Chandrababu Naidu sat on the floor near the podiumalong with his party colleagues, prompting an angry reaction from Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, who pointed out that no leader of opposition had ever behaved like this in the House.

The TDP members were protesting against the ruling YSR Congress in not allowing them to speak on important issues, including the relief payment to distressed farmers, who suffered heavily due to floods and cyclones in recent months.

This happened during a short discussion on agriculture in the House after Agriculture Minister K Kanna Babu made a statement.

TDP deputy leader Nimmala Ramanaidu was allowed to speak later buthe faced constant counter attack from the treasury benches.

Reacting to Ramanaidus criticism, the Chief Minister lashed out saying the TDP members were resorting to "rowdyism" in the House.

The TDP legislators were speaking without any comprehension of issues,he said.

Jagan said the government was determined to distribute input subsidy to affected farmers by the end of December.

Chandrababu Naidu sought to counter the chief minister but was denied any opportunity.

The YSRC members prevented the TDP chief from talking, following which the opposition legislators protesting in front of the Speakers podium.

Speaker Tammineni Seetaram requested the opposition members to return to their seats but to no avail.

As the din continued, Legislative Affairs Minister Buggana Rajendranath moved a motion for suspension of the TDP MLAs from the House for a day and the motion was carried by voice vote.

Chandrababu Naidu then led his legislators on a sit-in near the Assembly entrance.

