Modi's visit to Bharat Biotech is strong motivation: Chandrababu Naidu

Image Source : PTI Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N. Chandrababu Naidu

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bharat Biotech as a strong motivation and recalled that Genome Valley in Hyderabad was his brainchild.

"The Prime Minister's visit would serve as a strong motivation for Bharat Biotech to take its efforts forward in making the Coronavirus vaccine 'Covaxin'," said Naidu as he reminisced that the Genome Valley was founded back in 1999 to bolster biomedical research, training and manufacturing.

Genome Valley is spread across the suburban localities of Turakapally, Shamirpet, Medchal, Uppal, Patancheru, Jeedimetla, Gachibowli and Keesara in Hyderabad.

"My three decades old vision became a reality now. It is a dream come true that the vaccine for the epidemic is being developed at Genome Valley for which I laid the foundation," said Naidu.

As many as 150 international companies currently operate from here, generating opportunities to many young people.

"I thank the brave and brilliant minds at Bharat Biotech and all the organisations and companies that are stepping up to help us battle against this devastating epidemic. I wish them all success," he said.

Naidu also advised future policy makers that their policies must be a proof in the future.

