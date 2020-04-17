Image Source : ANI Andhra CM Jaganmohan Reddy tests negative for COVID-19

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy got tested for COVID-19 on Friday and his test result came negative. His coronavirus testing was done using a rapid test kit which the Andhra government has procured from South Korea. Around 1 lakh rapid test kits have been received by the state government on Friday to increase the level of coronavirus testing in the state.

In the media bulletin by the State Nodal Officer had urged people to corporate with the medical professional and give their respective samples for coronavirus testing.

The CM had earlier directed government officials to focus on the districts, where a large number of COVID-19 cases were reported. Guntur and Kurnool are the most affected districts by coronavirus. The number of active cases in Kurnool and Guntur is 124 and 122 respectively. While Srikakulam and Vizianagram districts have not reported a single case of COVID-19 so far.

The state has so far reported 572 cases of coronavirus while 523 are the active cases. The deadly contagious virus has claimed 14 lives in Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Andhra's neighbouring state, Tamil Nadu received 24,000 rapid test kits from China to screen for coronavirus. The state government has also sought 50,000 more test kits from the Centre, citing the rising number of active coronavirus cases.

