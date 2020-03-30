Monday, March 30, 2020
     
Andaman and Nicobar Islands reports 1 more COVID-19 positive case

Andaman & Nicobar Islands has reported another COVID-19 positive case after a man in his late 20s on Monday tested positive for coronavirus, taking the number of coronavirus positive cases in the Union Territory to 10, officials said.

New Delhi Published on: March 30, 2020 13:30 IST
Image Source : AP

Coronavirus cases in India continue to rise amid nation-wide lockdown

Andaman & Nicobar Islands has reported another COVID-19 positive case after a man in his late 20s on Monday tested positive for coronavirus, taking the number of coronavirus positive cases in the Union Territory to 10, officials said. He was part of a group of people that had gone to Delhi to attend a religious programme and returned to Port Blair via Kolkata on March 24, they said. The man has been admitted to the GB Pant Hospital, where a 48-bed isolation ward was set up to attend to coronavirus patients. The islands, home to several vulnerable tribes, have been put on alert following the COVID-19 outbreak.

