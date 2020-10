Image Source : PTI Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in Anantnag

At least one terrorist was killed after an encounter between terrorists and security forces broke out in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. The gunfight was reported from Larnoo area of Anantnag in the Union Territory.

A team of police and security forces were at the spot and a joint operation has been launched.

The area was cordoned off and some arms and ammunition were recovered from the site.

