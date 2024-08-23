Four injured in another fire accident at pharmaceutical factory in Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalli district

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Four workers injured in another pharma unit fire accident in Andhra Pradesh

In a second industrial accident in Anakapalli district within a week, a fire broke out early Friday morning at a pharmaceutical factory in Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City (JN Pharma City), seriously injuring four workers. The incident occurred around 1 am at Synergene Active Ingredients Pvt Ltd, according to Anakapalli Superintendent of Police M. Deepika Patil.

About the incident

The fire was reportedly caused by a flash fire that ignited during the mixing of a chemical powder and a chemical liquid, likely sparked by static electricity. "No fatalities have been reported, but four workers from Jharkhand were seriously injured in the incident," Patil told media. She confirmed that the situation is now under control.





CM Naidu asks state Home Minister to visit the victims

Meanwhile, in response to the accident, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu contacted officials to inquire about the situation and directed them to ensure the best possible treatment for the injured. The Chief Minister also asked Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha to visit the victims.

It is pertinent to note that this incident follows a devastating vapour cloud explosion at a different pharmaceutical unit in Atchutapuram, Anakapalli district, on August 21, which resulted in 17 deaths and injuries to around 40 workers.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also expressed deep sorrow over the tragic reactor blast at a pharma company in Anakapalli, Andhra Pradesh. The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in a social media post announced that an ex-gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh will be given to the families of the deceased, while those injured will receive Rs 50,000. PM Modi conveyed his condolences and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured in a message on X.

"Pained by the loss of lives due to a mishap at a factory in Anakapalle, Condolences to those who lost their near and dear ones. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000," PMO mentioned in a post on X.

(With inputs from PTI)

