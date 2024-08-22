PM Modi condoles loss of 17 lives in Anakapalli mishap, announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi condoles loss of lives in Anakapalli mishap and announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic reactor blast at a pharma company in Anakapalli, Andhra Pradesh, which claimed 17 lives and injured several others. The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) announced that an ex-gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh will be given to the families of the deceased, while those injured will receive Rs 50,000. PM Modi conveyed his condolences and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured in a message on X.

"Pained by the loss of lives due to a mishap at a factory in Anakapalle, Condolences to those who lost their near and dear ones. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000," PMO mentioned in a post on X.

Ongoing rescue operations

Rescue efforts are still underway at the site of the incident. Andhra Pradesh Minister Vasamsetti Subhash reported that dense smoke has hindered the rescue teams from entering the premises, leaving several people potentially trapped inside. The minister assured that the teams are working tirelessly to reach those inside, with more updates to follow.

"Rescue teams are currently unable to enter the premises due to dense smoke and rescue operations are underway. It is not clear how many people may still be trapped inside the company. Rescue teams are working to reach there as soon as possible and further updates will be provided soon," the Minister said.

State government's response

In response to the incident, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has ordered a high-level inquiry into the cause of the explosion and fire. The Chief Minister is expected to visit the families of the deceased and injured on Thursday. Additionally, Governor Abdul Nazeer expressed his anguish over the tragedy and wished for the swift recovery of those injured.

