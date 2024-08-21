Andhra Pradesh: At least 15 injured in reactor explosion at pharma company in Anakapalle

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The image has been used for representative purposes only.

At least 15 people sustained injuries after a reactor exploded at a pharmaceutical plant in Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalle district on Wednesday. The incident occurred at the Escientia Company’s facility, located within the Achutapuram Special Economic Zone. The explosion, which took place at the pharma firm’s plant, caused significant damage and resulted in multiple injuries. Emergency services quickly responded to the scene, and the injured were immediately transported to the NTR Hospital and other private hospitals for treatment.

According to the information, the incident occurred at the lunch time, due to which a major accident was averted. The blast caused widespread panic in the surrounding rural areas as smoke from the explosion spread across the region. Residents reported feeling alarmed by the sudden smoke and noise, with many fearing for their safety. In response to the emergency, Anakapalle District Collector and Superintendent of Police (SP) rushed to the scene to oversee the situation and coordinate rescue efforts.