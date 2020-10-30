Haryana: Drunk men assault Murthal's Sukhdev Dhaba staff when asked to pay bill

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Drunk men assault Murthal's Sukhdev Dhaba staff when asked to pay bill

A brawl was reported at the famous Amrik Sukhdev Dhaba in Haryana's Sonipat district between a group of five men and staff. According to reports, the altercation started after the five men were asked to pay the food bill. The video of the incident has now gone viral on the internet.

The video shows two men kicking tables inside the restaurant. They were later whisked away by the dhaba staff. The drunk men could also be seen attacking a person who is believed to be an employee.

According to reports, five men arrived at the dhaba on Thursday evening. They were reportedly in an inebriated state. The men reportedly abused the staff as soon as they entered the premises of the restaurant. However, the staff helped them to settle down.

The men ordered some food. After having meal, they began to leave the venue without paying the bill. When they were asked to clear the bill, they started to misbehave with the restaurant staff that later took a violent turn.

Meanwhile, police said that no formal complaint has been lodged so far and that the five are yet to be identified.

The Amrik Sukhdev Dhaba is located on the Delhi-Chandigarh in Murthal of Sonipat district. The restaurant is hugely popular and sees a massive footfall from Delhi. The venue is famous for its North Indian cuisines.

