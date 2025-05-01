Won't spare a single terrorist: Amit Shah's stern warning to Pahalgam attackers Twenty-six people, mostly tourists, were killed and several were injured when terrorists opened fire at a meadow near the popular tourist town of Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on April 22.

New Delhi:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday delivered a stern warning to the perpetrators of the Pahalgam attack, stating, "If anyone believes that carrying out a cowardly act is their great victory, they should remember, this is the Narendra Modi government; no one will be spared."

The Home Minister made his remarks during an event in New Delhi where a statue of Bodofa Upendranath Brahma was unveiled and a road was renamed in his honour. Brahma, a revered figure, is remembered for dedicating his life to the upliftment and progress of the Bodo community in Assam.

Shah said, "I pay tribute to those who lost their lives in the Pahalgam terror attack. This is not just the sorrow of their families, but a shared grief felt by the entire nation. I want to assure everyone that under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, India maintains a strict zero-tolerance stance towards terrorism. If the perpetrators believe they have won, they are gravely mistaken. We will exact retribution for every loss. Terrorism will not be allowed to survive in any part of the country and will be eliminated from its roots. Today, the global community stands with India in its battle against terrorism."

On April 22, a horrific terrorist attack in South Kashmir's Anantnag district claimed the lives of 26 people, most of them tourists, and left several others injured. The terrorists opened fire at a meadow near the popular tourist destination of Pahalgam, turning a peaceful spot into a scene of chaos and tragedy.