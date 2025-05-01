Rajnath Singh speaks to US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth amid tensions with Pakistan after Pahalgam attack Pahalgam attack: Terrorists on April 22 (Tuesday) opened fire in Baisaran, a popular tourist spot in the upper reaches of Pahalgam in Anantnag district, killing 26 people, mostly tourists from other states- an incident that has spiked India-Pakistan tensions.

New Delhi:

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday (May 1) spoke with his US counterpart, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, amid tensions with Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack. As per reports, it is learnt that the Pahalgam attack figured in their phone conversation.

Rajnath Singh briefed PM Modi on Jammu-Kashmir situation

Defence Minister earlier briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack. The briefing came as India mulled its options to punish those behind the terror attack on April 22 that killed 26 civilians. Citing cross-border linkages to the horrific incident, India has promised severe punishment to those involved in the strike that triggered widespread outrage within India and abroad. There was no official word on Singh's nearly 40-minute meeting with PM Modi.

Pakistan has put its military on high alert following India's assertion that it will hunt down the terrorists involved in the Pahalgam strike. The Pakistani military has resorted to unprovoked firing across the Line of Control (LoC) in the last four days, and Indian troops responded to them effectively.

After the terror attack, India announced a raft of punitive measures against Pakistan on Wednesday (April 30), including suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, shutting down of the only operational land border crossing at Attari and downgrading of diplomatic ties. In response, Pakistan on Thursday (May 1) shut its airspace to Indian airliners and suspended all trade with India, including through third countries. Pakistan rejected India's suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and said any move to stop the flow of water would be seen as an act of war.