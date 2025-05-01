US approves supply of military hardware worth USD 131 million to India The latest incoming military hardware from the US will boost New Delhi's capability to meet current and future threats by bolstering its maritime domain awareness.

New Delhi:

Amid the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam attack, a significant development comes for the Indian military as the United States has cleared a proposal to supply critical military hardware and logistic support assets worth USD 131 million to New Delhi. The latest development is in line with the strategic ties between the US and India.

The Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), which operates under the Pentagon, has delivered the required certification for the military supplies and notified the US Congress of the possible sale, according to an American readout.

The approval for the defence supplies to India comes as the Donald Trump administration is pushing New Delhi to increase its military procurement from the US.

The proposed supplies through the "foreign military sale" route are linked to the India-US cooperation under the framework of the Indo-Pacific Maritime Domain Awareness programme.

According to a US government readout, "The State Department has decided to approve a possible foreign military sale to India of Indo-Pacific Maritime Domain Awareness and related equipment for an estimated cost of USD 131 million."

The readout claims that India had requested to buy "sea-vision software, "remote software", and "analytic support", besides access to "sea-vision" documentation and other related elements of logistics.

The incoming military hardware to India will enhance New Delhi's capability to meet current and future threats by bolstering its maritime domain awareness, analytical capabilities and strategic posture. India will have no difficulty absorbing these articles and services into its armed forces, the readout adds further.