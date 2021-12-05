Follow us on Image Source : ANI Amit Shah visits Jaipur, calls for 'useless' Ashok Gehlot govt to be rooted out

Highlights Amit Shah is on a 2-day visit to Rajasthan.

He addressed the Janpratinidhi Sankalp Sammelan in Jaipur today.

He slammed the Congress government in the state, and called it 'useless'.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday addressed the 'Janpratinidhi Sankalp Sammelan' in Jaipur on the second day of his Rajasthan visit. During his speech, he called for the state government to be rooted out. "BJP will win 2023 Rajasthan Assembly polls with a 2/3 majority. This useless & corrupt Ashok Gehlot govt must be rooted out in time from Rajasthan & BJP should govern", he said.

Shah alleged that the Congress party implemented the 'Gareeb Hatao' slogan, instead of 'Gareebi Hatao Andolan'. Congress hear me out, instead of 'Gareebi Hataao', you did 'Gareeb Hataao'. Modi govt constructed toilets & provided gas cylinders to more than 11 cr & 13 cr households, respectively; we gave medical facilities of Rs 5 lakh to 60 cr poor", he said during his speech.

He said that the BJP will be voted to power in Rajasthan with a thumping majority. "BJP will never topple the government in Rajasthan, it will come to power in state with strong mandate in 2023 assembly polls", he said.

