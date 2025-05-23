Amit Shah praises Indian armed forces for 'Operation Sindoor', says BSF secured borders very well Amit Shah said in Pahalgam, terrorists brutally killed our people. PM Modi said that an appropriate response would be given, and that response is evident today. The entire world is now praising our armed forces and their striking capabilities.

New Delhi:

While addressing at the 22nd Border Security Force (BSF) Investiture Ceremony and the Rustamji Memorial Lecture in the national capital on Friday (May 23), Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised the Indian Armed Forces for 'Operation Sindoor'. "We never gave an appropriate answer to Pakistan. Police, Army, and BSF did very good work, but never gave an appropriate reply. In 2014, the BJP government was formed. An attack was made on our soldiers in Uri, and we did a surgical strike. After that, the Pulwama attack happened; in reply to which, we did an air strike. Now, in Pahalgam, innocent tourists were killed after asking about their religion. Operation Sindoor was the reply to it. The world is appreciating us for this. I salute the Army," Shah said.

Shah said, "...Operation Sindoor is when our Prime Minister's strong political will, accurate information from our intelligence gathering agencies and the army's amazing display of lethality came together. Operation Sindoor is formed when all three come together...Our country has been facing Pakistan-sponsored terrorism for many decades. Pakistan has carried out many big incidents for years, but it has not been given a proper response...In 2014, Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, a government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party was formed and the first big attack was on our soldiers in Uri, they dared to burn them alive and we did the work of giving a befitting reply to the terrorists by entering the terrorist hideouts for the first time by doing surgical strikes immediately after Uri...".

"When it was decided that one force will provide security on one border, BSF was given the responsibility of guarding the two most difficult borders - Bangladesh and Pakistan - and given your capabilities, you have secured it very well," Home Minister said.

