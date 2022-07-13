Wednesday, July 13, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Amarnath Yatra 2022: Over 1.28 lakh pilgrims perform ongoing yatra till date in Valley

Amarnath Yatra 2022: Over 1.28 lakh pilgrims perform ongoing yatra till date in Valley

Amarnath Yatra 2022: Yatris use either the shorter Baltal route or the longer traditional Pahalgam route to reach the cave shrine situated at 3888 metres above the sea level in Kashmir Himalayas.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma Srinagar Updated on: July 13, 2022 12:36 IST
Amarnath Yatra 2022, Jammu and Kashmir, baltal, pahalgam, amarnath yatra base camp, Amarnath Yatra 2
Image Source : PTI. Indian Army personnel serving food to pilgrims amid Amarnath Yatra.

Highlights

  • Another batch of 6,415 pilgrims left Jammu on Wednesday for the Amarnath Yatra 2022
  • So far over 1.28 lakh pilgrims have performed the Yatra, said Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board
  • Helicopter services are available for the pilgrims on both the routes

Amarnath Yatra 2022 news updates: Over 1.28 lakh Yatris have so far performed the ongoing Amarnath Yatra as another batch of 6,415 pilgrims left Jammu on Wednesday (July 13) for the Valley.

Officials of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) that manages the affairs of the Yatra said that so far over 1.28 lakh pilgrims have performed the Yatra, which was suspended for two days because of flash flood near the cave shrine last Friday (July 8).

At least 16 people were killed in the flash flood while 15,000 were safely evacuated.

"Yatra has since been resumed from both Baltal and Pahalgam routes. Today another batch of 6,415 pilgrims left Bhagwati Nagar base camp for the Valley in two escorted convoys.

"Of these, 2428 are going to Baltal while 3,987 are going to Pahalgam," officials said.

Yatris use either the shorter Baltal route or the longer traditional Pahalgam route to reach the cave shrine situated at 3888 metres above the sea level in Kashmir Himalayas.

India Tv - Amarnath Yatra 2022, Over 1.28 lakh pilgrims perform ongoing yatra till date in Valley, latest updat

Image Source : PTI. Piligrims return back to their base camp a day after the cloudburst, at Baltal in Ganderbal district of Central Kashmir, Saturday, July 9, 2022.

Those using the Baltal route have to trek 14 kms to reach the cave shrine and they return to the base camp the same day after having Darshan.

Those using the traditional Pahalgam route have to trek 48 kms to reach the cave shrine.

Helicopter services are available for the pilgrims on both the routes.

The cave houses an ice stalagmite structure which wanes and waxes with the phases of the moon. Devotees believe that the ice stalagmite structure symbolises mythical powers of Lord Shiva.

The 43-day long Amarnath Yatra 2022 started on June 30 and will end on August 11.

ALSO READ: Amarnath Yatra 2022: Over 7,000 pilgrims leave for holy cave shrine from Jammu base camp

ALSO READ: Amarnath flash floods may be due to 'highly localised rain event', not 'cloudburst': IMD

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News