Sunday, November 10, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Almost 100 per cent children in Bengal completely immunised: Mamata

Almost 100 per cent children in Bengal completely immunised: Mamata

On World Immunisation Day, Banerjee stressed the importance of immunisation against vaccine-preventable diseases and said it is essential for a healthy life.

PTI PTI
Kolkata Published on: November 10, 2019 13:01 IST
Almost 100 per cent children in Bengal completely

Almost 100 per cent children in Bengal completely immunised: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday claimed that almost hundred per cent children in the state have been "completely immunised". On World Immunisation Day, Banerjee stressed the importance of immunisation against vaccine-preventable diseases and said it is essential for a healthy life.

"Today is World Immunisation Day. Immunisation against vaccine-preventable diseases is essential for a healthy life.

You will be happy to know that almost 100 per cent of the children in #Bengal have been completely immunised," Banerjee tweeted.

World Immunisation Day is celebrated every year on this day to raise the awareness level of the people about the importance of getting timely vaccinations against vaccine preventable diseases.

ALSO READ | Cyclone Bulbul : Mamata monitoring situation

ALSO READ | Cyclone Bulbul: PM Modi reviews situation, assures all possible assistence to Mamata Banerjee

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryBJP MP Tirath Singh Rawat injured in car accident near Haridwar Next StoryPosters showing Uddhav Thackeray as CM put up outside Matoshree  