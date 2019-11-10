Cyclone Bulbul: PM Modi reviews situation, assures all possible assistence to Mamata Banerjee

Sunday, November 10, 2019
     
Cyclone Bulbul made landfall in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Saturday.

New Delhi Updated on: November 10, 2019 11:27 IST
Image Source : PTI

Cyclone Bulbul: PM speaks with WB CM Mamata Banerjee on situation. Representational image

As Cyclone Bulbul made landfall, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee about the situation arising out of it and assured the state of all assistance to deal with the calamity. Cyclone Bulbul made landfall in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Saturday.

"Reviewed the situation in the wake of cyclone conditions and heavy rain in parts of Eastern India," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

The prime minister said he also spoke with Banerjee  regarding the situation arising due to Cyclone Bulbul.

"Assured all possible assistance from the Centre. I pray for everyone's safety and well-being," he said. 

