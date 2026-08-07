All three Muslim NCPI MPs to extend issue-based support to BJP-led NDA: Khalilur Rahman

New Delhi:

All three Muslim MPs of the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) are with the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and have decided to extend issue-based support to the ruling coalition, said party leader Khalilur Rahman on Friday.

Rahman, along with Yusuf Pathan and Abu Taher Khan, was among the 20 Lok Sabha members of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) who rebelled against the party leadership and joined the NCPI. Rahman represents the Jangipur seat, while Pathan and Khan are Lok Sabha members from Berhampore and Murshidabad, respectively.

"We stand in the interest of the country. However, if something is done against a particular community, then we would be protesting it. We respect the law, and that's why we met the home minister yesterday and the prime minister today. We will be extending issue-based support to the NDA," Rahman told India TV inside the Parliament complex on sidelines of the ongoing Monsoon Session.

The NCPI has 20 members in the Lower House. Earlier, questions were being raised if the three Muslim legislators will back the NDA or not. However, Rahman's clarification has ended all those speculations.

NCPI's support has increased the NDA's strength to 319, including the Speaker. It will be crucial for the ruling coalition which is seeking the passage of the Delimitation Bill in the Parliament. The Delimitation Bill was earlier introduced in April and it received 298 votes. However, it requires 360 votes for passage if all 540 members are present in the House while voting.

"In democracy, everyone should present their views, and the Parliament should be allowed to function smoothly. However, the opposition only aims to halt the proceedings of the Parliament," NCPI MP Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia told India TV earlier in the day, while criticising the opposition over disruptions.

"All 20 NCPI MPs are with the NDA. Khalilur Rahma, Yusuf Pathan and Abu Taher Khan also spoke to the prime minister, who has assured them that the issues raised by them will be looked into," he said when asked about the Delimitation Bill.

The Monsoon Session of the Parliament will conclude on August 13.

ALSO READ:

Will DMK back the Delimitation Bill? Stalin-led party may support Modi govt if these 3 demands are met