21-day All India Lockdown: Bigbasket services affected as COVID-19 leads to large-scale panic

All India Lockdown: Bigbasket services affected as COVID-19 leads to large-scale panic

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nation-wide lockdown, people have rushed to their nearest grocery stores to buy daily-use commodities. Bigbasket, one of India's biggest online grocery delivery service, has had its service affected. After the lockdown was announced, the Bigbasket app reads -- Dear Customer, we are not operational due to restrictions imposed by local authorities on the movement of goods in spite of clear guidelines provided by central authorities to enable essential services. We are working with the authorities to be back soon.

Bigbasket has been taking orders and delivering on time throughout the last few weeks. Even during the 'Janata Curfew' on Sunday, March 22, Bigbasket was delivering groceries in New Delhi.

All India Lockdown: Bigbasket services affected as COVID-19 leads to large-scale panic

In lieu of the fast-spreading coronavirus, PM Modi has announced a 21-day nation-wide lockdown. In his speech, PM Modi said that if we are not able to contain the virus in the next 21 days, the country will be pushed back 21 years.

Essential services, however, will carry on throughout the 21 days.