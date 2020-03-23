All domestic passenger flight operations suspended from March 24 midnight amid COVID-19 spread

Image Source : FILE All domestic flight operations on hold from March 24 midnight

All domestic passenger flight operations will be put on hold from March 24 midnight amid coronavirus outbreak. The Airlines have been asked to plan operations so as to land at their destination before 23:59 hours on 24/3/2020. The restrictions, however, shall not apply to cargo flights. Earlier in the day, The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a set of guidelines concerning social distancing for airlines and airport staffers. According to these rules, airport authorities have asked all airlines operating in domestic circuit to ensure passengers inside the aircraft are not seated next to each other and there remains a seat between two passengers. “Seat allocation at the time of check-in to be done in a manner to ensure that the seat between two passengers is kept empty,” the DGCA said in a circular.

Airport authorities have been asked to ensure the following conditions:

Adequate spacing at check-in counters between passengers and between each counter Availability of adequate staff for guiding passengers at check-in counters, during security checks Passengers have been advised to sit at an adequate distance in the waiting area while keeping one seat vacant between them Boarding is done while avoiding a cluster of passengers Provision of sanitizers for staff, passengers upon entry into the aircraft Cabin crew has to maintain adequate distance while serving passengers Seat allocation to be done in a manner where the seat between two passengers has to be kept vacant

ALSO READ | Corornvirus can be controlled by April 20 if lockdown followed strictly: Indian doctor in China

ALSO READ | DGCA issues social distancing norms for airlines, asks airlines to keep seats between passengers empty