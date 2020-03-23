Image Source : FILE DGCA issues social distancing norms for airlines, asks airlines to keep seats between passengers empty

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday issued a set of guidelines concerning social distancing for airlines and airport staffers. According to these rules, airport authorities have asked all airlines operating in domestic circuit to ensure passengers inside the aircraft are not seated next to each other and there remains a seat between two passengers. “Seat allocation at the time of check-in to be done in a manner to ensure that the seat between two passengers is kept empty,” the DGCA said in a circular.

Airport authorities have been asked to ensure the following conditions: