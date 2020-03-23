Monday, March 23, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. DGCA issues social distancing norms for airlines, asks airlines to keep seats between passengers empty

DGCA issues social distancing norms for airlines, asks airlines to keep seats between passengers empty

The DGCA on Monday issued a set of guidelines concerning social distancing for airlines and airport staffers. According to these rules, airport authorities have been asked to maintain adequate spacing at check-in counters between passengers and between each count.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 23, 2020 13:23 IST
DGCA issues social distancing norms for airlines, asks airlines to keep seats between passengers emp
Image Source : FILE

DGCA issues social distancing norms for airlines, asks airlines to keep seats between passengers empty

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday issued a set of guidelines concerning social distancing for airlines and airport staffers. According to these rules, airport authorities have asked all airlines operating in domestic circuit to ensure passengers inside the aircraft are not seated next to each other and there remains a seat between two passengers. “Seat allocation at the time of check-in to be done in a manner to ensure that the seat between two passengers is kept empty,” the DGCA said in a circular.

Airport authorities have been asked to ensure the following conditions:

  1. Adequate spacing at check-in counters between passengers and between each counter
  2. Availability of adequate staff for guiding passengers at check-in counters, during security checks
  3. Passengers have been advised to sit at an adequate distance in the waiting area while keeping one seat vacant between them
  4. Boarding is done while avoiding a cluster of passengers
  5. Provision of sanitizers for staff, passengers upon entry into the aircraft
  6. Cabin crew has to maintain adequate distance while serving passengers
  7. Seat allocation to be done in a manner where the seat between two passengers has to be kept vacant

Write a comment

coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X