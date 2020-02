Internet in Aligarh to remain suspended till 12 am on February 28

Internet services in Aligarh will remain suspended till 12 am on February 28, following the recent clashes between police and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters.

On Sunday, people protesting against the CAA pelted stones at the police following which security personnel fired tear gas shells.

PV Ramasastry, ADG Law and Order said that stone pelting started after a rumor that police were arresting protesters.