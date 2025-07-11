Ajit Doval highlights precision strikes on Pakistan: 'We missed none, there was no damage to India' NSA Ajit Doval highlighted India's precise 23-minute strike on 9 terror targets in Pakistan and stressed the need for indigenous defence technology under Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

New Delhi:

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Thursday emphasised the importance of developing indigenous defence technology while revealing details of a highly precise counter-terrorism operation conducted deep within Pakistan. Speaking at the 62nd Convocation of IIT Madras, Chennai, Doval hailed the success of the mission and underscored India's growing self-reliance in defence capabilities.

India strikes terror targets deep inside Pakistan

Referring to the operation, Doval disclosed that India had identified and successfully struck nine terrorist targets located across the interiors of Pakistan, far from the border regions. "We missed none. We hit nowhere else except that. It was precise to the point where we knew who was where," Doval said, describing the mission as a showcase of India’s intelligence and operational precision.

NSA refutes foreign media claims of Indian damage

He further stated that the entire operation was executed in just 23 minutes, leaving no margin for error and causing no unintended damage. "You tell me one photograph that shows any Indian damage done," he challenged, addressing critics who questioned the credibility of India's strategic operations.

Taking a dig at international media coverage, Doval pointed out how prominent publications like 'The New York Times' had written extensively on the incident, but the satellite imagery available showed a different reality. "The images showed 13 air bases of Pakistan before and after 10th May — not a single scratch on Indian bases. That is the truth," he asserted.

Doval also made a significant mention of 'Sindoor', referring to the indigenous components used in India's defence systems. "We are really proud of how much of indigenous content was there," he said, calling for greater national commitment to self-reliance in defence technology.

Doval calls for youth to honour heritage amid Aatmanirbhar Bharat drive

On a more personal and philosophical note, the NSA invoked India's civilisational journey, urging the younger generation to reflect on the struggles of their ancestors. "You belong to a country and a civilisation which has been beleaguered, bled, and dishonoured for a thousand years. Our ancestors endured humiliation, deprivation, and hardship to keep this civilisation and the idea of the nation alive," he said.

Highlighting India's evolving strategic capabilities, Doval's remarks reflect the government's continued focus on promoting indigenous innovation under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, especially in sensitive sectors like defence.

Operation Sindoor

Operation Sindoor was a highly precise counter-terrorism mission carried out by India, targeting nine terrorist locations deep inside Pakistan, far beyond the border areas. The operation showcased India’s advanced intelligence capabilities and surgical precision, completing all strikes within just 23 minutes without causing any collateral damage. Named after the indigenous components used in India’s defence systems, Operation Sindoor highlighted the country's growing self-reliance in defence technology and strategic prowess.

