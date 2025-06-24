Any act of terror including cross-border terrorism is crime against humanity: NSA Ajit Doval at SCO meet In his address at a conclave of top security officials of the SCO, NSA AJit Doval said India is "deeply concerned" about the continued threat from UN-proscribed terror groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Al Qaeda, ISIS and its affiliates.

Beijing:

India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval addressed the SCO meet in China on Tuesday and said any act of terror, including cross-border terrorism, is a crime against humanity. He also called for a joint information operation to counter terrorism, separatism, and extremism.

Doval calls for shunning double standards in fight against terrorism

Hold perpetrators, organisers, financiers of cross border terror to account, he said and called for shunning double standards in fight against terrorism.

In his address at a conclave of top security officials of the SCO, Doval said India is "deeply concerned" about the continued threat from UN-proscribed terror groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Al Qaeda, ISIS and its affiliates.

The NSA also said New Delhi launched Operation Sindoor to dismantle terror infrastructure and deter terrorists from carrying out attacks in India following the Pahalgam terror strike.

In response to the attack in Pahalgam in which TRF, a proxy of LeT, killed 26 Indian and Nepalese nationals and injured several others after segregating them on the basis of religion, India launched Operation Sindoor to dismantle terror infrastructure, he said.

Doval says India's actions were ‘measured and non escalatory’

Ajit Doval said India's actions were "measured and non escalatory" and highlighted the need to "shun double standards" in the fight against terrorism and take decisive actions against UN proscribed terrorists and entities like LeT, JeM and their proxies.

Ajit Doval specifically called for dismantling the terror infrastructure of these groups and their terror eco-systems.

He also pitched for "joint information operation" to counter terrorism, separatism and extremism.

Doval stresses on need to counter terrorism in all forms

Earlier in a reference to Pakistan’s support to cross-border terrorist activities, NSA Ajit Doval on Monday emphasised the need to counter terrorism in all its forms for regional peace and stability during a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing.

Doval’s call for countering terrorism comes nearly a month-and-a-half after India carried out precision strikes on nine terror infrastructures in Pakistani territories early on May 7 in response to the horrific Pahalgam terrorist attack that killed 26 civilians.

NSA Doval is visiting China to attend a conclave of top national security officials of the member nations of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), an influential regional grouping focused on security-related issues.

Doval and Wang also deliberated on various aspects of India-China relations amid efforts by the two sides to rebuild the ties that came under severe strain following the eastern Ladakh border standoff.

