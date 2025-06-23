NSA Ajit Doval meets Wang Yi in Beijing, discusses bilateral ties, terrorism, and SCO Cooperation NSA Doval firmly stressed India's consistent stance on countering terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, underscoring that sustained efforts are vital for regional security. The conversation also touched upon a broad range of bilateral, regional, and global issues of shared interest.

Beijing:

National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval held a crucial meeting with Wang Yi, Member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and China's Minister of Foreign Affairs, during his visit to Beijing on Monday. Doval is in China to participate in the 20th Meeting of the SCO Security Council Secretaries.

In their discussions, the two leaders took stock of the recent developments in India-China relations and highlighted the importance of strengthening the overall bilateral engagement. As per an official release, both sides agreed on the need to deepen cooperation and build stronger people-to-people connections to support long-term peace and stability.

Focus on terror, bilateral engagement

NSA Doval firmly stressed India's consistent stance on countering terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, underscoring that sustained efforts are vital for regional security. The conversation also touched upon a broad range of bilateral, regional, and global issues of shared interest, reflecting the complex and evolving nature of India-China ties. Meanwhile, Doval also expressed his anticipation of hosting Wang Yi in India for the 24th round of the Special Representative (SR) Talks, at a date convenient to both sides.

20th Meeting of SCO

The 20th Meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Security Council Secretaries convened in Beijing on Monday, bringing together top security officials from member states to deliberate on pressing regional and global security challenges. The meeting focused on enhancing cooperation among SCO nations to combat terrorism, extremism, and drug trafficking, while also reinforcing cybersecurity frameworks and information-sharing mechanisms.

