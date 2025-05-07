NSA Ajit Doval briefs counterparts on Operation Sindoor: ‘India has no intent to escalate tensions but...’ NSA Ajit Doval briefed his counterparts on actions taken and method of execution, which was measured as non-escalatory and restrained. He emphasised that India had no intent to escalate but was well prepared to retaliate resolutely should Pakistan decide to escalate.

Soon after the focused strikes on terrorists and terrorist infrastructure at 9 sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir as part of Operation Sindoor, NSA Ajit Doval on Wednesday spoke with NSAs of several countries including US and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, UK NSA Jonathan Powell, Saudi NSA Musaid Al Aiban, UAE NSA Sheikh Tahnoon, Secretary General of NSC of UAE Ali Al Shamsi and NSA of Japan Masataka Okano. Apart from this, contact was also established with Russian NSA Sergei Shoigu, Member of Political Bureau of CPC Central Committee & Minister of Foreign Affairs of PRC Wang Yi and Diplomatic Adviser to French President Emmanuel Bonne.

During the telephonic conversation, NSA briefed his counterparts on actions taken and method of execution, which was measured as non-escalatory and restrained. He emphasised that India had no intent to escalate but was well prepared to retaliate resolutely should Pakistan decide to escalate. The NSA said he will be in touch with his counterparts in the days ahead.

The conversations took place soon after India carried out Operation Sindoor at nine sites.

