Air India crash report: AAIB says probe in final analysis stage, urges public to avoid speculation

New Delhi:

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has reiterated that the investigation into the Air India-171 plane crash is being conducted in accordance with the Aircraft Accident and Incident Investigation Rules, 2017, and the standards prescribed by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO). The bureau has appealed to the media and the public to refrain from drawing conclusions or engaging in speculation until the final investigation report is released.

In an official statement, the AAIB said that the probe remains focused on establishing facts and identifying safety lessons that can help prevent similar incidents in the future. The bureau emphasised that the purpose of an accident investigation is not to assign blame but to strengthen aviation safety through evidence-based findings and recommendations.

Preliminary report already released

The AAIB noted that a preliminary investigation report into the AI171 accident was released on July 12, 2025. Since then, investigators have continued an extensive examination of all aspects connected to the incident. In the last one year, the investigation team has carried out a detailed review of technical, operational, organisational and human factors that may have contributed to the accident. Officials said every possible angle is being examined to ensure that the final report presents a complete and accurate picture of the events leading up to the crash.

Detailed examination of key evidence

According to the bureau, the investigation has involved collaboration with aviation experts, technical advisers and representatives from relevant organisations. Several critical pieces of evidence have undergone detailed scrutiny. Investigators have thoroughly analysed aircraft systems, flight recorder data, engine components, maintenance records and other material evidence linked to the accident. The findings gathered so far are currently being subjected to comprehensive evaluation and cross-verification. The AAIB added that additional technical tests and specialised examinations may be carried out wherever necessary as part of the ongoing investigation process.

AAIB stresses independence and transparency

Reaffirming its commitment to professional standards, the bureau stated that the investigation is being conducted independently, impartially and strictly on the basis of factual evidence. The final investigation report will be released only after all mandatory investigative procedures are completed and the required international review mechanisms have been concluded. Officials said this process is essential to ensure the credibility and accuracy of the final findings.

Why accident investigations take time?

Aviation accident investigations are often complex and involve the examination of thousands of data points, technical records and operational procedures. Experts say that a thorough investigation is crucial because the recommendations that emerge from such reports often lead to major improvements in aviation safety standards, pilot training, aircraft maintenance practices and regulatory oversight.

The AAIB said that once completed, the final report and its safety recommendations will contribute significantly to strengthening civil aviation safety and reducing the risk of similar incidents in the future. The bureau has assured all stakeholders that the investigation will continue with complete transparency, professionalism and due diligence until every relevant aspect of the accident is fully examined.

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