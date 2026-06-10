Air India issues clarification to Vijay Rupani's daughter: 'There is pressure to accept payout'

New Delhi:

Air India on Wednesday issued a clarification saying that that it has not pressurised the families of victims of the tragic AI-171 crash to accept final compensation packages before the official investigation report is released. The clarification from Air India comes after Radhika Mishra, daughter of former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani (who died in the crash), wrote to Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekharan, alleging that Air India is forcing victims' families to waive their right to sue the airline to receive final compensation.

Air India clarifies there is ‘no deadline or pressure'

In a formal response to the allegation, the airline clarified that there is ‘no deadline or pressure' on any grieving family or individual to accept financial offers within a set timeframe. Expressing condolences over the loss of life and suffering in the aftermath, Air India addressed concerns regarding the timeline of the investigation and emphasised that the families of the victims are ‘free to wait’ until the final enquiry report is published.

Air India says probe being independently conducted by AAIB

The airline also noted that the investigation is being independently conducted by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), and as a result, Air India has no prior knowledge of when the findings will be made public.

The airline said that the final compensation process started in October 2025, after the majority of interim payments had been completed and claim forms were distributed. After that, Air India stated it has been actively engaged in open dialogue with families wishing to move forward with the process.

Air India added that there is absolutely no reason for families to feel pressured to choose between immediate financial support and awaiting the investigation report and the airline highlighted the ongoing relief efforts by its parent company.

It should be noted that the AI-171 Memorial and Welfare Trust, established by the Tata Group, already disbursed philanthropic, ex gratia financial assistance of Rs 1 crore to nearly all families who lost their loved ones in the accident, independent of the formal compensation process.

Vijayt Rupani died onboard Air India flight AI 171

Former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani was among the 260 people who were killed in the Air India crash and his daughter has alleged that the airline wants to get the full and final settlement documents signed before the facts around the crash have been fully established, according to The Times Of India.

Rupani was on board Air India flight AI 171 from Ahmedabad, who was travelling to meet his daughter, when the Boeing 787 Dreamliner crashed seconds after takeoff. Notably, the aircraft crashed on a student hostel at B J Medical College, killing 241 of the 242 people on board, along with 19 people on the ground.

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