Air India plane crash: One black box recovered from roof of hostel building in Ahmedabad Air India plane crash: The recovered black box is expected to provide critical insights into the aircraft’s final moments, aiding investigators in piecing together the events that led to the fatal crash.

Ahmedabad :

Authorities have recovered the flight data recorder, commonly known as the 'black box', from the roof of hostel building (crash site) of Air India flight AI171, said civil aviation ministry on Friday (June 13). The aircraft, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, had departed from Ahmedabad airport en route to London Gatwick when it tragically crashed just minutes after takeoff.

The accident resulted in the deaths of 297 people, marking one of the deadliest aviation incidents involving an Indian carrier in recent years. Remarkably, one passenger seated in 11A survived the crash and has been hospitalised with serious injuries.

Digital Flight Data Recorder recovered from rooftop

The Ministry of Civil Aviation said, "Contrary to some reports, the video recorder being circulated is not the DFDR (Digital Flight Data Recorder). The black box was found on the rooftop. AAIB began work with full force immediately. Over 40 staff from the State Government joined efforts to augment MoCA teams on site. The DFDR has been recovered from the rooftop."

The recovered black box is expected to provide critical insights into the aircraft’s final moments, aiding investigators in piecing together the events that led to the fatal crash.

Here are some related stories of 'Air India plane crash'-