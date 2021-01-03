Image Source : TWITTER @AIRINDIAIN Air India opens bookings for India-UK flights | Check schedule, routes, booking rules

India’s national carrier Air India has opened booking for flights between India and the United Kingdom. In a tweet, the airline confirmed that the new flights are in addition to the regular flights and tickets could be booked through Air India's website, booking offices, call centre and authorised travel agents.

"Booking for Air India flights between India and UK is open now," the airline said in a tweet.

The flights for which bookings have been announced are: On January 6, 2021, two flights will fly to London Heathrow — one each from Mumbai and Delhi. The next day (January 7), two Air India flights are scheduled from London Heathrow to Delhi and Mumbai. On January 8, one Air India flight will fly from Mumbai to London Heathrow and another return flight has also been announced.

#FlyAI : Booking for Air India flights between India & UK is open now.

𝟲𝘁𝗵 𝗝𝗮𝗻

Mumbai-London Heathrow

Delhi-London Heathrow

𝟳𝘁𝗵 𝗝𝗮𝗻

London Heathrow-Mumbai

London Heathrow-Delhi

𝟴𝘁𝗵 𝗝𝗮𝗻

Mumbai-London Heathrow

London Heathrow-Mumbai (1/2) — Air India (@airindiain) January 2, 2021

The announcement from Air India came hours after Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said flights from India to the UK will resume from January 6, while services from the UK to India would resume from January 8 onwards.

"Resumption of flights between India and UK: India to UK from January 6, 2021. UK to India from January 8, 2021. Thirty flights will operate every week. Fifteen each by Indian and UK carriers," Puri tweeted.

It has been decided that flights between India & UK will resume from 8 Jan 2021.

Operations till 23 Jan will be restricted to 15 flights per week each for carriers of the two countries to & from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru & Hyderabad only. @DGCAIndia will issue the details shortly — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) January 1, 2021

He added that this schedule would be valid till January 23 and further frequency of flights will be determined after a review.

India had suspended all passenger flights connecting the two countries from December 23 to January 7 as a new variant of coronavirus emerged in the UK.

