Friday, January 01, 2021
     
India-UK flight services to resume from Jan 8

Flight services between India and UK will resume from January 8, 2020, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Friday.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Updated on: January 01, 2021 21:14 IST
India UK flights resume date
Image Source : FILE PHOTO

India-UK flights to resume from January 8.

Flight services between India and UK will resume from January 8, 2020, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Friday. Last month, these services were suspended to stop the spread of a mutant Covid-19 strain which was recently discovered in the UK.

In a tweet, the minister said, "It has been decided that flights between India & UK will resume from 8 Jan 2021."

"Operations till 23 Jan will be restricted to 15 flights per week each for carriers of the two countries to & from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru & Hyderabad only. @DGCAIndia will issue the details shortly."

Several countries including India had suspended flight services to the UK in the wake of the new mutant Covid-19 strain.

Latest India News

