Now travel directly from Goa to London

Image Source : PTI AIR INDIA/FILE IMAGE

Flyers will now be able to avail air services between Goa and London. Air India has started direct flight services between the two cities on a weekly basis. It is soon expected to turn into a bi-weekly service from November under the Air Bubble agreement.

"Important day for Goa International Airport. Today Air India starts its direct flight LHR-GOI-LHR, B787. Initially once a week then twice a week from November under Air Bubble. Goa connects to London directly now," the official Goa Airport handle said in a tweet.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has entered into air bubble arrangements with multiple countries even though regular international flights remain banned owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

