Air India flight safety auditor found dead in Gurugram PG room, no suicide note recovered

Gurugram:

An Air India flight safety auditor was found dead in his room at a paying guest (PG) accommodation in Sector 30, Gurugram, police said on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Prafull Sawant from Mumbai, was staying at a PG accommodation in Gurugram for the last few days.

No suicide note was found

Police said that Prafull Sawant, a Mumbai resident and Air India flight safety auditor, had been staying at Gaurav PG in Sector 30, Gurugram, for the past few days.

According to the PG staff, Sawant returned to his room after breakfast on Monday morning and later transferred money via UPI for lunch. However, when the caretaker called to inquire about the lunch, Sawant did not answer the phone.

After several unanswered calls, the caretaker went to check on him and found the door locked from inside while Sawant's phone kept ringing. The police were alerted and, upon reaching the spot, forced open the door to find Sawant lying dead on the bed.

The staff told police that Sawant had appeared perfectly normal earlier that morning and had shown no signs of distress.

"No suicide note was found in the room. We have started examining CCTV footage from the surrounding area to gather more information about the incident and have also questioned other staff and residents of the PG", said a senior police officer.

(With PTI inputs)

