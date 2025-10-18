Air India Milan to Delhi flight cancelled due to technical issue, over 250 passengers stranded Air India apologised for the disruption, emphasising passenger safety as a priority. This cancellation follows recent technical problems with Air India's Dreamliner fleet, prompting the airline to work on improving passenger experience and preventing future issues.

New Delhi:

On October 17, Air India’s Dreamliner flight AI138 from Milan to Delhi was cancelled owing to an extended technical issue with the Boeing 787-8 aircraft. Prioritising the safety of passengers and crew, the airline decided to cancel the flight, leaving more than 250 passengers stranded at Milan airport.

Passengers rebooked and provided assistance

Most affected passengers have been rebooked on flights scheduled on or after October 20, coinciding with the Diwali festival. Air India has also arranged accommodations and meals for all stranded passengers. However, due to limited hotel availability near the airport, some passengers were provided lodging outside the immediate vicinity, prompting complaints on social media about the inconvenience.

In a special case, a passenger whose Schengen visa expires on October 20 was rebooked on a different airline’s flight departing Milan on October 19 to ensure compliance with visa validity rules.

Air India issues apology and commitment to safety

An Air India spokesperson issued a statement expressing regret over the disruption. “Flight AI138 from Milan to Delhi on 17 October 2025 was cancelled due to an extended technical requirement on the aircraft scheduled to operate the flight, prioritising the safety of all passengers and crew,” the spokesperson said. The airline reaffirmed its commitment to passenger safety and well-being while continuing to provide ground assistance during the delay.

Technical issues with dreamliner fleet

This incident adds to a recent series of technical difficulties faced by some of Air India’s Dreamliner aircraft. Passengers stranded at Milan expressed frustration over the sudden cancellation and the limited facilities provided while they waited for their new travel arrangements.

Air India assured that it is working to ensure smooth travel for affected passengers and prevent such occurrences in the future.