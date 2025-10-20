Air India Express flight suffers technical glitch, returns to Guwahati from Dibrugarh Air India Express took off from Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport in Guwahati at 12.20 pm and was scheduled to land at Dibrugarh airport at 1.25 pm. However, just before landing, the pilots observed a problem in the avionics related to one of the wings.

Guwahati:

An Air India Express flight on Monday returned to Guwahati from Dibrugarh after developing a technical snag, however, it later flew to its destination following rectification of the problem, officials told news agency PTI.

Pilots observe problem in avionics

The Boeing 737 Max 8 carrier took off from Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport in Guwahati at 12.20 pm and was scheduled to land at Dibrugarh airport at 1.25 pm. However, just before landing, the pilots observed a problem in the avionics related to one of the wings, an official said.

"It immediately decided to return to Guwahati. After engineers did a thorough check and rectified the problem, the flight IX-1186 flew from Guwahati and reached Dibrugarh at 6.20 pm," he added.

All passengers are safe

But it is important to note that there was no report of any injury to any passenger. Queries sent to Air India Spokesperson remained unanswered.