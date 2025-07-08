AI-171 crash takes center stage at Parliamentary panel meeting as MPs grill aviation bosses over safety Some MPs from the panel demanded a special audit of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS). One MP specifically called for the audit to examine the agency’s functioning and preparedness.

New Delhi:

The Parliament's Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Tuesday met with top officials from the Civil Aviation Ministry and representatives from major airlines in the aftermath of the Air India Ahmedabad plane crash and to discuss the issues concerning the aviation sector lately. Committee members raised concerns over the June 12 Air India Flight AI-171 crash in Ahmedabad and the sudden surge in flight fares from Srinagar following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.

Many Members of Parliament claimed that airlines had drastically increased fares immediately after the attack, violating standard fare regulations, news agency ANI reported.

Call for audit of aviation security agency

According to sources, some Opposition members demanded a special audit of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS). One MP specifically called for the audit to examine the agency’s functioning and preparedness. Air India CEO Campbell Wilson was among those who attended the PAC meeting at Parliament House.

PAC reviews civil aviation fee structures

As per the Lok Sabha website, the agenda of the meeting was to gather oral evidence from representatives of various aviation-related bodies. These included the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (AERA), Airports Authority of India (AAI), AAI Cargo Logistics and Allied Services Company Ltd. (AAICLAS), and BCAS, among others. Airport operators and airline companies were also part of the session, which focused on the “levy and regulation of fees, tariffs, user charges etc. on public infrastructure and other public utilities.”

Following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, stranded tourists in Kashmir faced skyrocketing airfares as they tried to return home. Many MPs criticised airlines for taking advantage of the crisis and demanded strict enforcement of fare control mechanisms during emergencies.

No compromise on safety, says Praful Patel

Speaking to the media after the meeting, NCP MP Praful Patel reassured the public that Indian aviation remains safe and all airlines adhere to necessary safety protocols. However, he noted that the DGCA is facing a shortage of top-level skilled personnel.

"Safety is paramount... Indian aviation is safe. There is no need to panic. DGCA is doing a good job, but it needs more skilled manpower at the senior level. Retired professionals can be brought in temporarily to help maintain safety oversight," Patel said.

Safety concerns dominate discussions

BJP MP Jagdambika Pal said that air safety was the most discussed topic at the PAC meeting. He added that other subjects included airfare hikes following the Pahalgam attack and during the Maha Kumbh, as well as aviation connectivity for the Buddhist Circuit.

He also mentioned that the black box investigation of the Air India crash is ongoing and noted that the Boeing Dreamliner is considered one of the safest aircraft in operation.

AI-171 crash

On June 12, Air India Flight AI-171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. The aircraft struck a hostel building at BJ Medical College, killing 241 of the 242 people on board, including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has submitted a preliminary report to the Ministry of Civil Aviation. Officials confirmed that the crash protection module (CPM) from the black box was successfully accessed and the data was downloaded on June 25 at the AAIB Lab in Delhi using a "golden chassis" for verification.

This marks the first time India has domestically decoded black box data.

The investigation is being led by the AAIB Director General and includes experts from the Indian Air Force, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), and the US-based National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), which represents the aircraft’s country of design. Specialists in aviation medicine and air traffic control are also part of the investigation team.