Air India plane crash: AAIB submits preliminary report to aviation ministry, say sources

New Delhi:

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has submitted its preliminary report on the AI 171 plane crash to the Ministry of Civil Aviation and other concerned authorities, top government sources confirmed on Tuesday.

The report is based on initial findings from the ongoing investigation into the June 12 crash involving Air India’s London-bound flight AI 171, which slammed into a building of the BJ Medical College hostel in Ahmedabad shortly after take-off.

Sources said the preliminary report includes data from the Flight Data Recorder (FDR) and Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR), along with eyewitness accounts, radar logs, and an initial technical assessment of the aircraft’s performance.

The report has been shared with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Air India, and other aviation stakeholders. However, the AAIB has not released the report to the public yet.

Further investigation is underway, and a detailed final report is expected in the coming weeks. Authorities are also examining whether any technical malfunction or procedural lapse contributed to the accident.