Germany claims Chinese warship targeted its reconnaissance aircraft with laser over Red Sea, summons envoy

Germany on Tuesday accused a Chinese military vessel of targeting a German aircraft with a laser during an EU-led maritime security mission in the Red Sea. In response to the incident, Berlin has summoned the Chinese ambassador to provide an explanation.

"The Chinese military has targeted a German aircraft in the EU operation ASPIDES with a laser deployment. The endangerment of German personnel & disruption of the operation are completely unacceptable. The Chinese ambassador was summoned to the Foreign Office today regarding this matter," the German foreign ministry said in a post on X.

China targets German surveillance plane

Few specifics have been made public so far. Germany has not disclosed the exact timing of the incident or the type of aircraft involved. However, German news outlet Der Spiegel reported that the targeted aircraft was a reconnaissance jet and the incident occurred near the coast of Yemen.

This incident comes amid growing European unease over China's expanding military footprint and its influence on strategic infrastructure and technologies across the EU. While laser incidents involving Chinese forces have previously been reported in the Indo-Pacific, this marks a rare confrontation with a European aircraft under an EU mission.

What is the ASPIDES mission?

Launched in February 2024 under the EU’s Common Security and Defence Policy, ASPIDES is designed to protect maritime trade routes threatened by regional instability, particularly from attacks by Yemen’s Houthi militants in the southern Red Sea.

Several EU member states participate in the mission, including Germany, Belgium, Estonia, Finland, France, Greece, Italy, Latvia, the Netherlands, and Sweden.

Red Sea tensions

The Red Sea has become a focal point of international concern due to repeated Houthi attacks on shipping vessels. Earlier this year, the United States launched a brief bombing campaign against the militants to defend freedom of navigation — a mission that drew criticism after sensitive military plans were leaked via a Signal chat with a journalist.