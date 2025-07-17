Air India crash: AAIB reacts to global media reporting, terms it 'irresponsible' and 'selective' The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau has criticised “irresponsible” and unverified reporting by sections of the global media regarding the Air India crash. It urged all parties to refrain from speculation and await the final investigation report.

Too early to draw conclusions, says AAIB as probe continues

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) on Thursday said it is too early to reach any definitive conclusions on the Air India plane crash that killed 260 people, as the investigation is still underway. The agency emphasised that the final report, detailing root causes and safety recommendations, will be made public only upon the completion of a thorough inquiry.

In a strongly worded statement, AAIB Director General G V G Yugandhar condemned “selective and unverified reporting” by certain sections of the international media, who, he said, were “repeatedly attempting to draw conclusions” while the official probe remains ongoing. “Such actions are irresponsible, especially while the investigation remains ongoing,” he said.

The clarification comes amid speculative reports suggesting pilot error as the cause of the June 12 crash, in which a London-bound Boeing 787-8 aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad.

Urging restraint, the AAIB appealed to the public and media to refrain from spreading premature or speculative narratives. “We urge both the public and the media to refrain from spreading premature narratives that risk undermining the integrity of the investigative process,” Yugandhar added.

