  AIIMS Rishikesh's heli-ambulance crash-lands due to technical issues in Kedarnath, all passengers safe

The incident occurred during a flight to a high-altitude region where the chopper was reportedly involved in a medical emergency service. Due to technical issues affecting the rear part of the helicopter, an emergency landing was executed.

The incident occurred due to technical issues affecting the rear part of the helicopter.
The incident occurred due to technical issues affecting the rear part of the helicopter. Image Source : X
Rishikesh:

A major mishap was narrowly averted in Uttarakhand's Kedarnath on Saturday after a helicopter belonging to AIIMS Rishikesh's heli ambulance service crashed due to damage sustained in its rear section. As per details, all three people on board -- the pilot (captain), a doctor, and a member of the medical staff -- escaped unhurt.

The incident occurred during a flight to a high-altitude region where the chopper was reportedly involved in a medical emergency service. The emergency landing was executed due to technical issues affecting the rear part of the helicopter.

Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey confirmed the incident and assured that all passengers are safe. He added that prompt response by the pilot and onboard crew played a crucial role in avoiding casualties.

Further details are awaited

